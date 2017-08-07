Webster Hall’s closing shows include Action Bronson

This is the end of Webster Hall as we know it, but it’s not too late to get in one last show before the venue shuts down for renovations under new ownership.

Fresh-face Declan McKenna’s final appearance in the studio on Tuesday has already sold out, but Michelle Branch is playing the Grand Ballroom later that night with a few tickets still available.

The next day, Webster Hall will put on its last Wednesday night event with a record release show for Marateck, followed by headliner and Brooklyn darling Dreamcrusher — a prolific experimental sound maker who’s sure to leave a glorious ringing in your ears.

For Webster Hall’s final show, larger-than-life Queens king Action Bronson will take the Grand Ballroom stage at 8 p.m. on Thursday in a show titled “Action Bronson & Friends: The End of an Era.” Don’t be surprised if Action is joined by a few top-tier cameos by the end of the night.

Skrillex headlined the final installment of the venue’s popular club night on Aug. 5, a performance that reportedly kept going until 6:45 a.m.