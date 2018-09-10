Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ looks to Brooklyn for singers and dancers

An open call will be held Tuesday for the upcoming film version adapted by Tony Kushner.

Attention wannabe Sharks and Jets: producers of the new “West Side Story” film are hosting an open dance call in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The casting call is open to singers and dancers between the ages of 15 and 25 and a “strong dance background” is required, according to Broadway World.

Steven Spielberg is set to direct the latest film version of the classic 1957 Broadway musical, with an adaptation written by Tony Kushner.

Loosely based on William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “West Side Story,” tells the story of doomed lovers Tony and Maria whose families are part of rival gangs — the Sharks and the Jets — in late 1950s New York City.

The casting call is for males and females for the roles of Sharks, who are Latinx, and Jets, who are Caucasian.

Sign-in for men runs from 9-10:30 a.m. and from 1-2:30 p.m. for women at Gelsey Kirkland Academy at 29 Jay St.

Men and women are asked to wear comfortable movement clothes. Men should bring jazz shoes or sneakers while women should bring heels, ballet or jazz flats and a rehearsal skirt.

Other requirements are to perform a short cut (16 bars) of a classical musical theater song and bring along sheet music, a recent photo and resume with contact information.

People who want to audition but cannot attend the open call can email a video of themselves singing along with a headshot, resume and contact information to westsidestorycastingsearch@gmail.com.

Casting calls are also being held in Puerto Rico on Sept. 27 and Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

The original Broadway version of “West Side Story” features music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. The Academy Award-winning 1961 film starred Natalie Wood and Rita Moreno.