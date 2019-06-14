LATEST PAPER
Go behind the scenes on the set of 'When They See Us': Photos

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com
We're taking you behind the scenes on the set of Netflix's "When They See Us," a limited series about the case of five men formerly known as the Central Park Five.

The series — highly praised by critics and viewers — has quickly become the most popular viewing option on Netflix. “When They See Us” has been the platform's most-watched series every day since its May 31 premiere, according to the streaming service. 

"When They See Us" stars Ethan Herisse as young Yusef Salaam, Asante Blackk as young Kevin Richardson, Caleel Harris as young Antron McCray, Marquis Rodriguez as young Raymond Santana, Jr. and Jharrel Jerome as both young and older Korey Wise. Directed by Ava DuVernay, it takes viewers through the trial that followed the 1989 Central Park rape and attack of jogger Trisha Meili. Much of the series focuses on the alleged mistreatment of the boys at the hands of law enforcement, the confession tapes they insist were coerced and their time in prison. The five wrongly accused men were exonerated in 2002 when Matias Reyes confessed.

Take a look through photos from the filming of the critically acclaimed series. 

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Ava DuVernay helps Caleel Harris get into character during the trial scene in "When They See Us."

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Actress Niecy Nash as Delores Wise discusses a scene with Ava DuVernay.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Ava DuVernay and Jharrel Jerome film Korey Wise's prison scenes. 

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Ava DuVernay and Caleel Harris appear on the set of "When They See Us," while filming in Central Park. 

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

The actors who play the young Central Park Five and their defense teams pose with Ava DuVernay during the taping of the trial scenes.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Freddy Miyares, as adult Raymond Santana, Jr., jokes around on the set with John Leguizamo (Raymond Santana Sr.) and Ava DuVernay. 

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Director Ava DuVernay helps actor Jharrel Jerome get into character as Korey Wise for the series' powerful trial scene. 

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

The cast of "When They See Us" preps for a scene with Ava DuVernay.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Ava DuVernay poses with three of the Exonerated Five, formerly known as the Central Park Five. Pictured, from left: Antron McCray, DuVernay, Raymond Santana, Jr., and Yusef Salaam.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Antron McCray poses on the set of "When They See Us" with his on-screen counterpart, Caleel Harris.  

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Raymond Santana, Jr. hangs out on the set of "When They See Us" with actor Marquis Rodriguez, who portrays him as a teen. 

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Ethan Herisse, who plays young Yusef Salaam, spent time hearing about Salaam's experience on the set. Herisse said the verdict scene was the most "emotionally taxing experience" of filming "When They See Us."

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Actor Jharrel Jerome (who plays both young and adult Korey Wise) hangs out with Wise on the set. The first time they met, Wise took Jerome through Harlem where he grew up and bought him a new pair of sneakers.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Ava DuVernay sets up a scene with actress Vera Farmiga, who plays prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer. 

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Ava DuVernay helps Jharrel Jerome get into character as adult Korey Wise. 

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

The "When They See Us" crew adds finishing touches to get Jharrel Jerome into character as Korey Wise. 

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Actor Freddy Miyares, who plays adult Raymond Santana, Jr., sets up a scene with Ava DuVernay. 

Photo Credit: Netflix / Atsushi Nishijima

Niecy Nash, as Korey Wise's mother, appears on the set of "When They See Us." 

