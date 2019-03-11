It’s Women’s History Month, and while every month is quite literally the best time to read books by female authors, it’s a good time to focus on new titles by and about women. Even better: Buy them, perhaps at a female-owned bookshop. In 2018, research from CUNY’s Queens College showed that books by women are priced at nearly half that of those by men, which makes investing in titles by female authors even more pressing.

'Queen Bey: A Celebration of the Power and Creativity of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter' by Veronica Chambers As if you needed another reason to love Beyoncé, this anthology of essays in appreciation of the superstar will give you at least 20 more. Chambers, who edited a 2017 collection of essays about Michelle Obama, weaves together voices of the famous, brilliant and thoughtful, from writer Lena Waithe to activist Carmen Perez.

'The New Me' by Halle Butler The selling point of this quick-paced novel isn't its brevity (191 pages!), but its ability to make you feel things you'd have to wait hundreds of pages to experience in a much longer epic. Meet Millie, who at 30 is keen on reinventing herself. The answer, the millennial believes, may come in the form of a full-time job, but of course, capitalism, feminism and general laugh-out-loud angst all interfere with the ideal vision of the new Millie.

'Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men' by Caroline Criado Perez Data may not sound like the most intriguing literary topic, but Perez's narrative exploration of how research and studies have disadvantaged and continue to disadvantage women is enlightening. It will make readers reconsider the nearly invisible but prevalent biases in data and everyday life. Out March 12.

‘Memories of the Future’ by Siri Hustvedt A Midwesterner moves to the big city and tries to make it. Sure, it’s a plot you’ve heard (maybe even lived!) before, but you’ve never read it quite like this. Set in the late 1970s and early 2010s, the novel follows a writer named S.H., nicknamed “Minnesota,” who focuses intently on her neighbor the year she moves to New York. Forty years later, she finds notebooks detailing that pivotal year, and readers are taken on a journey between the decades with Minnesota’s various selves. Out March 19.