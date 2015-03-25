Roman Reigns ready for Brock Lesnar at ‘WrestleMania 31’

When a WWE superstar — just a few days away from competing at the biggest professional wrestling event of the year, in the biggest match of the night — says that the best advice he got was to be humble, it’s a little surprising.

Even more surprising is when that advice comes from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the wrestler-turned-blockbuster actor.

“I always kind of go back to this,” says wrestler Roman Reigns. “The thing I talked to Rock about is just staying humble, just remembering your family and why you’re doing this. It’s not about you, it’s about everybody else, and to stay humble with all the success that you’re fortunate enough to get.”

Reigns will be battling WWE Champion and former MMA fighter Brock Lesnar this Sunday at “WrestleMania 31” at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s the first time the 29-year-old grappler is headlining “WrestleMania,” and is just one of the major matches taking place on Sunday. The legendary Undertaker faces off against young wrestler Bray Wyatt, Triple H faces Sting, the longtime WCW wrestler making his WrestleMania debut, and the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring 20 superstars.

Reigns, a Samoan-American, comes from a very famous wrestling family that includes his father Sika (who teamed with his brother Afa as the Wild Samoans), former WWE champs The Rock and Yokozuna, Rikishi and his twin sons, current WWE tag team The Usos.

It’s an extra special weekend for Reigns, as Rikishi is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Saturday night.

“It means a lot to me,” Reigns said. “I grew up with the Usos, and their dad is Rikishi. There were times growing up where I’d be at their house more than I’d be at my own. … It’s a huge moment for the whole family. I don’t think there’s anyone more deserving. His career speaks for itself.”

On TV: “WrestleMania 31” is available on pay-per-view on Sunday at 7 p.m. and is streaming on the WWE Network.