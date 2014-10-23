Zelda Williams debuts new tattoo in memory of father, Robin Williams

Robin Williams’ daughter showed off her new ink on Wednesday.

While the comedy world is still mourning the tragic loss of Robin Williams in various ways, Williams daughter Zelda has found a permanent way to remember her father: a tattoo.

In a photo she showed off on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, Zelda revealed a new hummingbird adorning her right hand with her father’s birthdate 7.21.51 delicately written on her wrist.

To accompany the image, she wrote:

“For poppo. Thank you to the incomparable [Hollywood tattoo artist] @dr_woo_ssc for so beautifully bringing my reminders to life. I’ll always put my hand out to shake with a smile.”

Zelda, who dealt with online harrassment following her father’s passing, clarifies that this is her only Instagram account and is using it to memorialize her father.

“For the record, no one has ever or will ever speak for me but me,” the Oscar winner’s daughter clarified on her Instagram account.