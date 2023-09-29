Friday’s torrential rainstorm across New York City saw some parts of the Five Boroughs receive more than a half-foot of rain.
By midday on Sept. 29, the South Slope of Brooklyn had seen 6.44 inches of rainfall; Boerum Hill and Prospect Park also reported 6 and 6.3 inches of rain, respectively. Meanwhile, the entire city is expected to get 2 to 4 more inches of rain before the storm finally clears out early Saturday.
The National Weather Service reported the following rainfall totals for Sept. 29 as of 1:58 p.m. in the Five Boroughs:
Bronx
Fordham: 5.96 inches as of 1:25 p.m.
Brooklyn
Central reporting station: 6.71 inches as of 12:26 p.m.
South Slope: 6.44 inches as of 12:25 p.m.
Prospect Park: 6.3 inches as of 1:20 p.m.
Boerum Hill: 6 inches as of 11 a.m.
Brooklyn College: 5.24 inches as of 1:25 p.m.
Dyker Heights: 4.82 inches as of 12:30 p.m.
Manhattan
Midtown: 6.02 inches as of 1:25 p.m.
Central Park: 5.43 inches as of 1:25 p.m.
Harlem: 5.14 inches as of 1:25 p.m.
Queens
Ozone Park: 6.91 inches as of 1:16 p.m.
JFK Airport: 5.96 inches as of 1:07 p.m.
Kew Gardens Hills: 5.83 inches as of 1:25 p.m.
Bellerose: 5.54 inches as of 12:21 p.m.
LaGuardia Airport: 4.06 inches as of 12:16 p.m.
Beechhurst: 3.09 inches as of 1:20 p.m.
Staten Island
Central reporting station: 2.68 inches as of 12:30 p.m.
College of Staten Island: 2.44 inches as of 1:25 p.m.
Eltingville: 2.21 inches of rain as of 1:15 p.m.