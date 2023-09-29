Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Friday’s torrential rainstorm across New York City saw some parts of the Five Boroughs receive more than a half-foot of rain.

By midday on Sept. 29, the South Slope of Brooklyn had seen 6.44 inches of rainfall; Boerum Hill and Prospect Park also reported 6 and 6.3 inches of rain, respectively. Meanwhile, the entire city is expected to get 2 to 4 more inches of rain before the storm finally clears out early Saturday.

The National Weather Service reported the following rainfall totals for Sept. 29 as of 1:58 p.m. in the Five Boroughs:

Bronx

Fordham: 5.96 inches as of 1:25 p.m.

Central reporting station: 6.71 inches as of 12:26 p.m.

South Slope: 6.44 inches as of 12:25 p.m.

Prospect Park: 6.3 inches as of 1:20 p.m.

Boerum Hill: 6 inches as of 11 a.m.

Brooklyn College: 5.24 inches as of 1:25 p.m.

Dyker Heights: 4.82 inches as of 12:30 p.m.

Manhattan

Midtown: 6.02 inches as of 1:25 p.m.

Central Park: 5.43 inches as of 1:25 p.m.

Harlem: 5.14 inches as of 1:25 p.m.

Ozone Park: 6.91 inches as of 1:16 p.m.

JFK Airport: 5.96 inches as of 1:07 p.m.

Kew Gardens Hills: 5.83 inches as of 1:25 p.m.

Bellerose: 5.54 inches as of 12:21 p.m.

LaGuardia Airport: 4.06 inches as of 12:16 p.m.

Beechhurst: 3.09 inches as of 1:20 p.m.

Staten Island

Central reporting station: 2.68 inches as of 12:30 p.m.

College of Staten Island: 2.44 inches as of 1:25 p.m.

Eltingville: 2.21 inches of rain as of 1:15 p.m.