New Yorkers braved through yet another rainy day on Sept. 26. But they’ll need to break out those umbrellas again Friday, as another big rain storm is heading our way.

Rain, rain go away!

New York City is under a flood watch Friday with yet another soaking rainstorm approaching the five boroughs.

After enduring four straight days of rain and gloomy skies from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia, New York City will experience the latest rainmaker starting Thursday night; it is expected to linger through Saturday.

The National Weather Service indicated that parts of the five boroughs could see between 2 and 3 inches of rain from the event, with locally heavier downpours and flash flooding possible.

With the city still drying out from Ophelia, the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for the metropolitan area from 2 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding should take precautions to guard against property damage.

If the rain isn’t bad enough, a coastal flood advisory is also in effect for the New York City coast thanks to the year’s last supermoon. Minor coastal flooding is anticipated.

Showers are expected to develop around New York City between 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday, before the heavier rain arrives. The National Weather Service forecasts heavy rain and the occasional thunderstorm throughout Friday, with temperatures rising into the mid-60s. Cloudy skies are expected to linger through Saturday, before finally giving way to sunshine on Sunday and temperatures that are expected to reach 75.