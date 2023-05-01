Seemingly never-ending storm brings torrential rain, flooding to parts of Big Apple

New York City was pummeled by nearly nonstop rain over the weekend, which resulted in flooding, downed trees and dangerous conditions across the five boroughs.

Flood advisories were issued for parts of the city Sunday night, including those neighborhoods in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. That evening, New York City Office of Emergency Management also forewarned New Yorkers living in basements to “prepare to move to higher ground if needed.”

“If you must travel, exercise caution and avoid flooded roadways,” the office tweeted.

In all, New York City saw more than five inches of rainfall over the course of the weekend, with conditions tapering off in the middle of the night Sunday into Monday. Central Park alone saw close to a month’s worth of rain, according to reports — more than 5 inches alone between Friday and Sunday. Meanwhile, nearly 6 inches of rain was recorded at LaGuardia Airport and Newark, making traveling almost impossible for those hoping to catch flights out on Sunday.

Officials hope sunnier skies Monday will help clear up conditions quickly, but in the meantime, commuters are still urged to avoid waterlogged areas — including parts of Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, and thoroughfares like the Cross Island Parkway and the Bronx River Parkway.

Particularly hard-hit areas included Williamsburg and Bushwick in Brooklyn, northeast Queens and Tremont in the Bronx, where severe weather caused a retaining wall to collapse Sunday.

The wall, connected to a six-story apartment building on East 180th Street behind Valentine Avenue, was evacuated just before 6 p.m. Sunday. It was reduced to just bricks on Monday morning, but officials say the rest of the building can now be occupied.

Mayor Eric Adams stopped by the scene of the collapse Sunday night.

Flooding appears to be receding citywide as of Monday morning, but until then, some New Yorkers — or rather, the ducks at Central Park — are enjoying what’s left of the rainstorm.

