New York Fashion Week will go on without spectators near the runway

The marquee designer event in New York City will go on as scheduled in September — but without spectators.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday capacity limits for all New York Fashion Week events scheduled for Sept. 13-17. No more than 50 people may participate in outdoor events, and indoor events are limited to just 50% capacity.

Spectators will be barred from participating in any indoor events in person as the city and state continue to clamp down on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York Fashion Week program will instead include a mix of live and virtual fashion shows and presentations, including live-streamed runway shows and designer-related content and cultural programming.

“New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city and our unmatched creative talent,” Governor Cuomo said. ” The pandemic is far from over, but we’re proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance. Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life.”

In addition to capacity limitations, all essential personnel, vendors, designers, models and guests participating in New York Fashion Week will be required to follow travel and social distancing guidelines. Various diagnostic testing and health screen procedures, including temperature checks prior to admittance, will be provided.

Masks and face coverings will be required at all times on-site.

A limited number of private events related to Fashion Week will be permitted, such as a gathering on the Spring Place rooftop. IMG, which owns and produces New York Fashion Week, agreed to follow capacity guidelines by limiting outdoor event attendance to 50 or fewer people.

“The past six months have been exceedingly difficult for the fashion industry, and we are proud to offer an avenue for designers, models, stylists, hair and makeup artists, photographers, production teams – ­and the innumerable other professionals who work in, or adjacent to, the fashion industry during New York Fashion Week – to safely get back to work this September,” said Leslie Russo, executive vice president of IMG’s Fashion Events Group.

According to the official Fashion Week website, the shows will primarily emanate from Spring Studios and will be streamed on their page. Visit nyfw.com or follow them on social media for further details.