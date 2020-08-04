City top health official Dr. Oxiris Barbot resigns after reported rift with mayor over COVID-19 response

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City’s top health official Dr. Oxiris Barbot submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office on Tuesday morning.

The New York Times reported that Barbot emailed her resignation to de Blasio and expressed disappointment in his handling of the crisis.

“I leave my post today with deep disappointment that during the most critical public health crisis in our lifetime, that the Health Department’s incomparable disease control expertise was not used to the degree it could have been,” Barbot wrote.

In a letter to staff, Barbot wrote “your experience and guidance have been the beacon leading this city through this historic pandemic and that to successfully brace against the inevitable second wave, your talents must be better leveraged alongside that of our sister agencies. I have every confidence that you, the committed individuals of this agency, will continue to dedicate yourselves to protecting the health of all New Yorkers during this unprecedented public health emergency. “

Shortly after news of her resignation broke, the mayor’s office announced that Dr. Dave A. Chokshi will take over her post as commissioner of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

“Dr. Chokshi has spent his career fighting for those too often left behind,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. “Never has that been more true than during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he has helped lead our City’s public health system under unprecedented challenges. I know he’s ready to lead the charge forward in our fight for a fairer and healthier city for all.” The press release makes no mention of Dr. Barbot’s sudden departure.

De Blasio is scheduled to hold a press conference about the matter momentarily. Check with amNY.com later for further updates.