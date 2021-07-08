Op-Ed | Access to affordable health care saved my life

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In 2018, I experienced respiratory failure due to complications from extreme obesity. I was terrified, and I knew I had to make a change – quickly.

This was not a situation that could be solved by simple lifestyle changes. I needed to take immediate and significant action. My doctors recommended I undergo gastric bypass surgery.

I learned that this procedure, also known as bariatric surgery, costs on average about $24,300 without insurance, and carried a $3,500 co-pay with coverage. This seemed out of reach. But I also knew that without the surgery, I was putting myself at risk of heart disease, further respiratory damage, and even a potentially life-ending stroke. The high cost of health care put me in the position of having to choose between my financial health and my physical wellbeing.

Then, I got a call from the 32BJ Health Fund.

A representative told me the Fund would cover all expenses related to my surgery and recovery under a special program available only to Fund participants and their dependents. This simple call changed the trajectory of my life. I no longer had to put myself into debt just to stay alive.

It’s hard to describe how much this meant to me and my family. Relieved of the worries about whether I could afford this surgery, I would be able to move forward and concentrate solely on my recovery and the steps I needed to take to avoid future health issues.

The surgery was successful. With the assistance of the 32BJ Health fund, I received the supplement plans needed to promote weight loss and an overall healthy lifestyle. In 2019, I topped the scales 375 pounds; I have lost 120 pounds since then, and I’m still going strong. The surgery and the ensuing changes I made to life got rid of my diabetes.

The effect this has made on my life, and to those around me, has been one of the greatest gifts imaginable. I feel great; I can work and remain active without the pressing health concerns that plagued me for years. Most importantly, my family can take comfort in knowing I received proper care and likely extended the time I will spend with them by many years.

I will forever be grateful to every member of the Fund and union who made this support possible. Without them, I might not be here today.

I know how lucky I am. Too many New Yorkers are unable to afford this kind of high-quality transformative care that my union and our health plan provide me. In fact, a recent survey found nearly 1 out of 4 Americans avoid seeking medical care – including doctor’s visits, medications, surgeries – because they can’t afford it.

One of the top drivers of rapidly escalating health care costs in this state and nation is out-of-control hospital prices. It is critical that we rein in these costs to assure that all New Yorkers can access quality, affordable care like the life-saving surgery I was able to obtain.

In hopes of reining in these sky-high costs, the Health Fund, 32BJ and its legislative allies in Albany have proposed the Hospital Equity and Affordability Law (HEAL), which aims to improve price transparency and curb anti-competitive hospital contracting practices.

I am convinced that without the Fund’s coverage, the surgery I required to bring me to where I am today would have been out of my reach. I support HEAL and my union’s campaign for fair hospital prices, which I believe will lead to a more equitable and livable New York.

William Haynes is a member of 32BJ and a participant of the 32BJ Health Fund.