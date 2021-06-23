WEBINAR: Cardiac Care at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Preventative cardiovascular health care can reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke or other serious diseases. Simple but critical steps such as lowering blood pressure and cholesterol and incorporating physical activity can improve your cardiovascular health.

In the latest Schneps Media webinar, learn how you can improve and monitor your cardiovascular health with preventative care at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island. If you’re experiencing a cardiovascular event, hear about the hospital’s emergency capabilities.

Speakers include NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island’s Chief of Cardiology Dr. Sudhanva Hegde and Chairman of Emergency Medicine Dr. Mark Kindschuh.

The free webinar will take place at 10 a.m. on June 24. Click the link below to register.