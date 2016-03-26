2016 New York International Auto Show: What to know before you go

Nearly 1,000 cars and trucks will be on display at the Javits Convention Center.

The New York International Auto Show opened in Manhattan on March 25 to showcase the newest cars and trucks in the industry. Here’s what you need to know to attend.

What: Nearly 1,000 cars and trucks will be on display on the four floors of the Javits Convention Center. Companies will debut vehicles with the latest technologies and concepts.

Additionally, there will be a number of exhibits, including the NYPD Police Museum, featuring police cars through the century, and a vintage ice cream truck exhibit.

When: Friday, March 25 through Sunday, April 3

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The official opening day will be Saturday, March 26.

Where: Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St., Manhattan

The closest subway stops are at 34th Street-Hudson Yards, 34th Street-Penn Station, and 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal. All are served by either the 1, 2, 3 and 7 or the A, C, and E lines.

There is no onsite parking at the Javits Center.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Entrance fees:

Adults: $16

Children (12 and younger): $7

Adult groups (20 or more people): $14 per person

Children’s groups (10 or more people): $5 per person

Tours:

Group tours are available for $40 to $53.

Family tours are available on Saturdays only for $35 to $53.

Can you buy cars at the auto show?

No, but you can pick up brochures, and there will be recommendations for dealers closest to your home.