Ice pop picks to beat the summer heat in NYC

Good God, it’s hot. It’s hot in my apartment, outside, in the subway, at the gym. I bet you’re hot reading this right now. It feels like there is no relief. Either I walk glistening in the sun’s hellish rays or I sell my soul to Con Edison.

But I have found an icy salvation in the ice pop. In the city, it arrives fruity, creamy, topped with sprinkles or even boozy. I plan to stay cool this summer by enjoying as many as I can.

With locations in the East Village, at Chelsea Market and even the sweaty stalls of Smorgasburg, it’s simple to find an icy offering from People’s Pops (peoplespops.com). These pops are made from locally sourced fruits and herbs in flavors like strawberry orange blossom and blueberry peach.

If you’re craving something a little more sinful, there is Popbar (5 Carmine St. 212- 255-4874, pop-bar.com) for popGelato. Dip your favorite flavor (I love coffee or banana) into your choice of chocolate and toppings like shredded coconut, pistachios and chocolate sprinkles.

You can also look to Fany Gerson, the genius behind La Newyorkina (lanewyorkina.com). She makes tropical fruit pops from her native Mexico, called paletas. She sources local ingredients like mangos and blackberries, as well as imports Mexican dried chiles and hibiscus. Find these pops at multiple locations in the city, including the Bedford Cheese Shop, Owl and Thistle and the Big Gay Ice Cream shop.

And at The Butcher’s Daughter (19 Kenmare St., 212-219-3434, thebutchersdaughter.com), there’s the Don Draper of frozen treats: ice pops with booze. Go for a piña colada or a red sangria with orange liqueur, beets and Anjou pear. My favorite is the Pimms Cup with frozen chunks of cool cucumber, strawberries and mint. It’s the perfect way to beat the heat — and score a little buzz.

Ariel Kanter is an editor at Gilt City.