Bloomingdale’s outlet opens on Upper West Side

The mothership may still be calling you home to 59th Street, but Bloomingdale’s fans now have a new reason to travel uptown: Bloomingdale’s flagship outlet store!

Formerly home to an Urban Outfitters, 2085 Broadway (on the northwest corner of 72nd Street) is the 14th Bloomingdale’s Outlet in existence, but the first in a major city.

Nearby, The Gallery at Westbury Plaza in Westbury, Long Island, and the Bergen Town Center in Paramus, New Jersey, have Bloomingdale’s Outlet stores, a concept which launched in 2010.

The new Broadway flagship is 25,000-square-feet and three levels, and includes a wide range of “off-price apparel and accessories, including women’s ready-to-wear, men’s, children’s, women’s shoes, fashion accessories, jewelry, handbags and intimate apparel- all delivering a compelling combination of fashion, quality and value,” according to an official press release.

Forty Carrots, Bloomingdale’s iconic fro-yo counter, also opened in the new outlet store.

A grand opening weekend Nov. 21-22 promises special savings and surprises. We’re so ready to fill our Big Brown Bags.

With the demise of Loehmann’s in Feb. 2014, there’s been more space for lower-priced luxury stores to open in NYC.

Neiman Marcus Last Call, an off-price version of the upscale department store, opened in Brooklyn last fall and Nordstrom Rack on 14th Street consistently has a line winding through its overstuffed racks. Neither brand currently operates a full service department store in NYC, though Neiman Marcus plans to open downtown in 2018.

Bloomingdale’s Outlet also launched its online store on Nov. 13, if you can’t wait for the big opening.