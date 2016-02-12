Borrow an adorable puppy on Valentine’s Day with this app

Need some puppy love this weekend? There’s an app for that.

You officially have no reason to be alone on Valentine’s Day.

That’s because New York City’s most eligible dogs are ready for you to take them on a date.

Bark’N’Borrow, an app that matches users with dogs they can “borrow,” announced its most eligible dogs in various cities, and the New York City pups are adorable.

Archie, a 2-year-old French bulldog, is the most eligible. According to his profile, he likes “playing and snuggling” on the weekends, which of course, is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Bentley, Sophie, Willow and MooMoo are the other eligible dogs the app featured, but there are plenty more that New Yorkers could go on a date with this weekend.

After downloading the app, you must create a profile and pass the screening. Then you will be an available borrower for dog owners to see on the app. As a borrower, you can also reach out to the owners to request a date with their dogs. And it’s free!

You could also be a dog sitter and apply to job postings from owners who need their dogs watched for an extended period of time.