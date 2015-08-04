Cecil the Lion is now a Beanie Baby

America’s favorite lion is now immortalized as a toy.

America’s favorite lion has now been immortalized as a toy.

Ty, the company behind every 90s kid’s favorite palm-size stuffed animals, has released a new Beanie Baby in honor of Cecil the lion, who was slaughtered by a U.S. trophy hunter in Zimbabwe in July.

One hundred percent of profits from the sale of Beanie Cecils will be donated to WildCRU, the Wildlife Conservation Research Unit of University of Oxford in Oxford, England.

“Hopefully, this special Beanie Baby will raise awareness for animal conservation and give comfort to all saddened by the loss of Cecil,” Ty Warner, founder and chairman of Ty Inc. said in a press release Monday.

Purchasing information is not currently available but most Beanie Babies retail at about $4.99.

An eBay listing for a Cecil the Lion Beanie Baby offers the plush toy at $14.99, plus shipping.