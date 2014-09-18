Central Park Horse Show runs all weekend

This weekend is wrought with horsepower.
For the first time in 13 years, New York City is hosting an equestrian event, with Trump Rink transformed into a stage of Olympic proportions for the inaugural Central Park Horse Show.
Competitions are currently in full swing now through Sunday. Weekend matinee events will include such challenges as a steeplechase, various mounted games (think polo matches) and dressage and vaulting demonstrations.
The show is organized by Chronicle of the Horse magazine. For the full schedule and ticket information, visit chronofhorse.com/centralpark.