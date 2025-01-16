Chelsea Piers Fitness combines health and community at new Flatiron location

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Chelsea Piers Fitness is continuing to spread its mission of community through fitness with its newest Flatiron location.

Located at 308 Park Ave. S., Chelsea Piers Flatiron greets its members with four massive floors, three of which are fully dedicated to fitness. The club officially opened its doors in August 2024, bringing a high-end fitness experience to the neighborhood.

“At our core, we have really great cardio, strength and boutique-style fitness studios, like heated yoga, regular yoga, pilates, a cycling studio, and a main group fitness studio,” said Sam Bernstein, COO of Chelsea Piers Fitness.

The Flatiron space boasts a variety of exercise experiences that can be tailored to each member. Several cardio and strength machines are available for those looking for a traditional gym experience. For those looking for a boutique class experience, Chelsea Piers Flatiron offers over 120 classes a week, including yoga, pilates, HIIT, and cycling.

After you are done working out, the Flatiron location emphasizes recovery with a contrast therapy suite, which includes cold plunges, an infrared sauna, and saunas and steam rooms.

“We like to build things that will last for a long period of time. There’s a lot of amazing things happening that pop up and out of fitness,” said Bernstein. “We’re not trying to chase those trends, but we are trying to build things that will last and recovery is a huge part of fitness today and fitness moving forward.”

When it comes to creating the space, each Chelsea Piers Fitness studio is designed with that specific neighborhood in mind. For example, the latest addition to the Chelsea Piers Fitness location in Chelsea is a six-lane saltwater pool.

For Flatiron specifically, Bernstein says the team developed the space with the specific building in mind, which features 25-foot high ceilings, to create dynamic spaces for their members.

“We’re very thoughtful about the neighborhoods we’re in, and then the specific buildings we’re in. This is a distinctive, unique building, so it checked all of our boxes in terms of space, community and location,” said Bernstein.

That said, the Chelsea Piers Fitness team likes to keep the community they are joining in mind, and for Flatiron that meant really engaging with the community not just through its membership offerings but also through events. Since its opening, the space has held trivia nights, magic shows, small business forums and sip and shop events to further get to know the neighborhood.

“To a certain extent, as people spend their time more and more virtually, you’re getting less of that social interaction on a regular basis, and there’s just a need for a lot of that,” said Bernstein.

Having only been open since last summer, Bernstein says the response has been overwhelmingly positive for the Flatiron space among its members. Beyond being a fitness facility, Bernstein emphasizes that Chelsea Piers Fitness Flatiron is designed with being a third space for New Yorkers in mind. The Flatiron space has a member’s lounge and coworking space, as well as childcare facilities onsite for parents.

“We’re very purpose-driven in that regard. We like to say a lot of gyms are the kind of places where you go, so Chelsea Pierce Fitness is really a place where we want you to come stay,” said Bernstein.

For the future of Chelsea Piers Fitness as a whole, the brand plans on launching a Long Island City location in the next few years, created with the LIC community in mind, and the team hopes the brand continues to grow with the intention of making their communities better.

“Our intention is not to put as many dots on the map as humanly possible. We believe in our product, we believe our members love our product, and we hope we can grow,” said Bernstein. “We’re gonna do so very thoughtfully. It’s really important for us to stay true to our brand, which is all about quality space and community with the New York ethos behind it.”

For more information about Chelsea Piers Fitness, visit fitness.chelseapiers.com.