Cops looking for duo who robbed man at knifepoint in Flatiron

The suspects wanted in the knifepoint robbery in the Flatiron District on Jan. 26.

Police are looking for the two suspects who robbed a 61-year-old at knifepoint in the Flatiron District on Jan. 26.

According to the investigation, the perps approached the victim outside of 5 E. 19th Street at around 4:25 a.m and brandished the knife, before grabbing $60 from his wallet.

The suspects then fled into the subway system at Union Square before police arrived.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 28, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there had been 12 robberies in the 13th Police Precinct, where the knifepoint robbery occurred.

Citywide, cops have recorded 1,281 robberies on the streets of the five boroughs — a 6.9 % increase from the 1,198 such crimes during the same timeframe in 2023.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.