Thyme Bar, a speakeasy nestled in a pre-war cellar in Flatiron, has decided to give the holiday season a cheeky twist, turning it into a multi-course, boozy extravaganza.

And while this underground spot is typically known for its inventive cocktails, this holiday menu takes things to another level—somewhere between culinary alchemy and a very fancy fever dream.

Running through Jan. 5, the $175 four-course menu is a collaboration between new Bar Director Erin Gabriella (formerly of ILIS) and Executive Chef Max Loflin (whose resume includes Huertas, NYC, and August in New Orleans). Together, they’ve crafted a menu that reimagines holiday staples with equal parts nostalgia and irreverence, all while doubling down on Thyme Bar’s knack for theatricality.

Duck fat, Jello shots and flambé

The evening kicks off with a playful five-plate appetizer course that feels like a Southern grandma’s pantry got raided by a Michelin-starred prankster. There’s house-made saltines, cornbread madeleines, and a clarified cream of mushroom soup cocktail called the “Green Bean Casserole,” complete with crispy onion garnish. Yes, you’ll sip your casserole here, thank you very much.

For the entrée, traditionalists might balk, but adventurous foodies will lean in. Think ribeye cap with pickled onions or duck roulade with wild mushroom duxelles, paired with daring sides like stuffing panna cotta with cranberry gelée. (If you’re scratching your head over a panna cotta that tastes like Thanksgiving stuffing, so were we—until we tried it.)

Wash it down with a chicken-inspired herbaceous Cosmo sour or a duck fat-washed apple brandy cocktail that’s both comforting and bold, like a favorite sweater doused in bourbon.

Just when you think you’ve settled into the groove, Thyme Bar surprises you with mid-course alcoholic bites. Cranberry jello shots served in intricate 3D-printed molds? Check. Brandy apple pie granita? Absolutely. By this point, you’re more than halfway convinced you’ve wandered into some Willy Wonka-esque holiday hallucination.

Dessert with a side of drama

The finale is as theatrical as you’d expect. A tableside flambé spectacle gives us the “Fire Roasted Sweet Potatoes” cocktail, a smoky, sweet concoction made with ube, taro, bruléed marshmallow, and smoked coconut cream. It’s more performance art than dessert, but it delivers a cozy, campfire vibe that’s oddly perfect for a New York City basement.

Even the check comes with a little something extra: a flip-style cocktail featuring whole egg, cherry vodka, and biscotti, cheekily named the “Exit Amuse.” Because no matter how full you are, there’s always room for a cherry pie-inspired nightcap.

Sustainability with flair

For all its decadence, Thyme Bar’s menu keeps one eye firmly on sustainability. Pot liquor from braised greens finds its way into a tequila-mezcal cocktail, while leftover bread transforms into brioche syrup for that apple brandy drink. These zero-waste flourishes remind diners that creativity and conscience can go hand-in-hand.

“We wanted to create something that surprises but still hits those nostalgic notes,” explains Chef Max Loflin. “People will be having traditional meals at home, so we wanted to offer an experience that’s familiar yet completely new.”

If you’re tired of playing it safe with holiday meals, Thyme Bar’s anti-traditional approach might just be what the season needs. It’s irreverent but heartfelt, cheeky but masterfully executed. And while the $175 price tag isn’t for the faint of heart, the experience is one of a kind — a celebration of flavors, textures, and techniques that challenge how we think about holiday dining.

So, ditch the turkey and the predictable wine pairings. Let Thyme Bar take you on a spirited journey into the chromatic underworld of creative cuisine. Just don’t ask for seconds on the green bean casserole cocktail—there’s only so much mischief one can drink.

Reservations are required. Visit Thyme Bar’s website, thymebarnyc.com, to book your spot.