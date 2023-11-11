Cops looking for robber who looted Flatiron business

The suspect looted two computers from a business at 45 W. 25 St. on Oct. 23.

A burglar looted a Manhattan business last month, and police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect.

According to the investigation, the robber forcibly broke into the second-floor window of a commercial building at 45 W. 25 St. in the Flatiron District on Oct. 23, before grabbing a Dell laptop and a Macbook.

The suspect then left the building at around 12:30 a.m. and fled undetected before police arrived at the scene.

No one was reported injured in the break-in, and no arrests have yet been made.

Police described the suspect as a male with a light skin complexion, who was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black mask, black pants, multicolored sneakers, and a multicolored backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.