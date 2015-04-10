Damaris Lewis gives model behavior a new meaning

The Brooklyn-born model talked to us about the Garden of Dreams Prom.

Brooklyn-born model Damaris Lewis graduated from LaGuardia High School and, at the age of 24, has already appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue three times.

She has also been touring with Prince on his shows as a dancer since 2012. Lewis also works with the NBA on its style team on fashion shows. Damaris has always been an incredible supporter of the Garden of Dreams Foundation and is the chairwoman for the Garden of Dreams Prom.

The second annual prom will take place on April 14 at the Madison Square Garden Theater, where 100 children ages 14-18, who are facing obstacles, will come together for a magical evening of hair and makeup, dinner, dancing and surprises. And recently, she received the Garden of Dreams Hero award.

On her way to Miami for a modeling shoot, Damaris talked to us about the prom and Prince.