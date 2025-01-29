Experience the charm of British afternoon tea at these elegant NYC spots

Afternoon tea is a beloved British tradition, but you don’t have to fly to England to get those dainty, delicious tea sandwiches, warm scones with lemon curd, clotted cream and jam, and mini delectable desserts.

New York City has many opportunities to sit back, put your cell phone aside, unwind and savor an elegant, traditional afternoon tea. Here are some Big Apple restaurants that offer a quintessential afternoon tea experience.

In the atrium off the lobby at the iconic Plaza Hotel, a truly special afternoon tea has been offered here for over a century. Amid the ornately adorned room, ceiling-high palm trees, marble columns, custom furnishings and an elaborate hanging crystal chandelier, guests enjoy an elegant dining experience. The eager to please staff makes sure to accommodate specific dietary needs.

Served on French porcelain dishes, all the food is brought at the same time on a tiered cake stand, to be eaten in any order desired. Sandwiches include cucumber, smoked salmon with cream cheese, Italian meats and foie Gras. Pastries include a pecan tart, pear cheesecake and hazelnut mousse. They also have vegan and vegetarian options.

Not only adults enjoy this adventure, in honor of the hotel’s literary heroine, Eloise, there is a kid’s menu for ages 12 and under. Child friendly food, including a bite size peanut butter and jelly sandwich, tiny grilled cheese sandwich, French toast and a beautifully wrapped chocolate caramel candied apple, are served on their own three-tiered platter. The wide selection of loose teas includes leaves from across the pond as well as all over the world. Pricing ranges from $120-$145 per person and $95 for kids.

The Palm Court is in the Plaza Hotel, 768 5th Ave. (212) 546-5300.

This Soho hotel restaurant, located right off the lobby of the Crosby Hotel, offers an authentic afternoon tea.

Displayed on a three-tiered platter, a selection of sandwiches, including turkey salad, smoked salmon, truffled egg salad and cucumber with lemon labneh and za’atar, is served. A savory and sweet scone with lemon curd, cream and jam, and a sampling of delectable desserts such as ricotta almond lemon cake, chocolate whoopie pie and eggnog panna cotta, are all included.

It’s $75 per person, and the kitchen will make adjustments for those with dietary issues. There are more than 20 teas on the menu. Attentive service makes it a truly enjoyable experience.

The Whitby Hotel is the sister hotel to the Crosby Hotel, offering afternoon tea as well. The only difference is the hotel location, the Whitby is in Midtown. The menu and the prices are the same. A recently opened third location in the Warren Street Hotel in Tribeca, also offers the same afternoon tea.

Crosby Hotel, 79 Crosby St. (212) 226-6400.

The Whitby Hotel, 18 West 56th St., (212) 586-5656.

Warren Street Hotel, 86 Warren St.. (212) 255-8686.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, when you wander into this café, you will pass through a gift shop with Alice in Wonderland-themed knick-knacks. For afternoon tea, diners choose their sandwich preference off the regular menu, which includes cucumber and chive butter, hummus, egg salad, and chicken salad.

“Nibble for One,” which is tea for one at $48, includes choice of sandwich, a scone, pot of tea, chocolate mousse and mini cookies. “The Mad Hatter” for two at $88 ($44 a person), includes choice of three scones, two sandwiches, mocha cake or chocolate mousse and mini cookies. Add $20 for a third person, who can order their own sandwich. A Wee Tea for 12 and under includes juice, herbal tea or milk, one scone, a sandwich and a dessert for $38.

Alice’s Tea Cup, Chapter 2, Upper East Side, 156 East 64th St. (212) 486-9200

Alice’s Tea Cup, Chapter 1, Upper West Side, 102 West 73rd St. (212) 799-3006

Just steps away from Carnegie Hall, the Russian Tea Room is filled with elegance, luxury, and old-world charm, making it a perfect ambiance for a leisurely and classy afternoon tea.

This legendary restaurant was founded in 1927 by members of the Russian Imperial Ballet. It has long been known for serving socialites, artists and people in the entertainment world. After a variety of teas have been offered, a silver three-tiered cake plate is brought to the table. It’s filled with an assortment of finger sandwiches, including sturgeon with dill and sour cream, curried chicken salad, caviar tasting, tuna, warm scones and various desserts. There are also children’s, vegetarian and gluten-free menus.

Prices are $145 for adults, and $75 for kids under 12. A Royal Afternoon Tea for $160 includes blinis and a glass of sparkling cider, persico or champagne.

150 West 57th St., (212) 581-7100

Amid the sparkling crystal, mirrored walls, and plush lounge-style furniture, the Grand Salon at the Baccarat Hotel is a truly elegant venue that offers an unforgettable afternoon tea. Delicate finger sandwiches, including Maine lobster and caviar, chicken liver pate and coronation chicken, along with freshly baked warm scones, an array of mini desserts and the finest teas are served.

There are a few different menu options—the Prince of Wales is $140 and includes sweet and savory dishes; the Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly is $125 and is an all-sweet menu with a selection of teas. A children’s tea called Le Petit Prince, with kid-friendly savory and sweet food and hot chocolate for $85, can be ordered. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available.

28 West 53rd St., 2nd floor. (212) 790-8800.

Fans of Audrey Hepburn and the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s may want to head to the Blue Box Café, located on the 6th floor of this famous upscale flagship jewelry store.

While looking out the windows at Central Park, diners are immersed in Tiffany’s signature color blue, including their blue walls, fine china and furniture. With Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud at the helm, the menu of tea sandwiches, like quail egg toast, chicken curry and mango chutney, corned beef with mustard and pickles, are served. There are also traditional scones, an assortment of teas, cookies, pastries and more. The tea is $98 per person.

Tiffany, 727 5th Ave., 6th floor. (212) 605-4090.

Located in a historic brownstone inside the parlor of the Inn at Irving Place in the heart of Gramercy Park, a sumptuous five-course elegant tea is served. Surrounded by antiques and opulent furnishings in an intimate setting, the experience usually begins with a salad or soup, followed by a sampling of tea sandwiches, scones, dainty petit fours and an array of sweets. One of the desserts is often their signature crepe cake. It’s all accompanied by a pot of tea. The price is $89 a person.

56 Irving Place. (212) 533-4600.

In the heart of New York City’s Upper East Side, a superb afternoon tea is served inside The Gallery of the Carlyle Hotel. A selection of teas, sandwiches that include smoked salmon, chicken salad and cucumber, apple cinnamon scones as well as traditional scones with clotted cream and mixed berry preserves, and an assortment of petit fours are all included. It’s $90 per person. You can add champagne for an extra $25.

35 East 76th St., (212) 570-7120.

