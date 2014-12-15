Almond’s Potato Latkes with House-Smoked Bluefish

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Grandma Weiner’s Potato Latkes with House-Smoked Bluefish, Goat Yogurt, and Dill





For the Bluefish:

2 lb. Skin-on Bluefish Boneless Filet

3 Red Onions (sliced thin)

1 bunch dill (rough chopped)

1 bunch parsley (rough chopped)

5 crushed bay leaves

1/2 cup brined green peppercorns (rinsed and crushed)

1 bunch thyme (rough chopped)

1 cup kosher salt

3/4 cup sugar

Apple wood chips for smoking

1/4 cup canola oil

Method:

1. Score the bluefish skin at 3 inch intervals

2. Mix all the other ingredients in a bowl

3. Lay half the mixture in a non-reactive pan larger enough to hold the bluefish filet layed flat

4. Place the bluefish, skin side down on top of the curing mix

5. Now scatter the second half of the mix on top of the bluefish

6. Keep refrigerated for 24 hours

7. Rinse the curing off the fish.

8. Refrigerate uncovered for another 24 hours to dry the fish.

9. Smoke the bluefish with the apple wood chips for 2 hours at 150 degrees.

10. The fish should have a pleasing firmness and amber color. If it doesn’t keep smoking ‘till it does.

11. Refrigerate the fish immediately. After an hour coat the fish with canola oil and wrap in plastic film until ready to serve.

For the Latkes:

1 Small Yellow Onion (finely minced)

1 oz. Duck or Chicken Fat

3 Russet Potatoes (peeled)

1 Egg beaten

1 heaping tablespoon Potato Starch

Salt and White Pepper to taste

4oz. Canola Oil

Making the Latkes:

On low heat, gently sauté the onion in the duck fat until the onions are translucent. Then set aside to cool. Don’t drain the fat!

Meanwhile, shred the potatoes either by hand or mechanically (depending on the look you want to achieve).

In a kitchen towel or apron, throughly squeeze out the potatoes until they yield no water.

In a mixing bowl combine the onions, potatoes, starch, eggs, salt and pepper with your hands.

After all the ingredients are well incorporated, fluff up the mixture with your hands.

Heat a heavy bottomed non-reactive skillet.

Add the canola oil, when it starts to shimmer, add piles of the latke mixture to the pan.

When they begin to brown, flip with a spatula and gently press them down.

When the other side is ready, drain them on a cookie sheet outfitted with a multiple layers of paper towels.

For the Dill Yogurt:

1 cup Fage Brand full fat yogurt

1 cup Goat Yogurt(I use Lynnhaven—at Union Sq. wed and sat)

Pinch sugar

Salt and white pepper to taste

1/4 cup minced red onion

1/4 cup chopped dill

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

1 oz. Tepid water

In a bowl, mix all ingredients

Assembly:

On 8 warm plates lay 2 pancakes on each plate.

On top of the pancakes place a few chunks of bluefish. Make sure to discard the bloodline, it can be overly fishy.

Drizzle the yogurt sauce around the plate and on the bluefish.

Garnish with some dressed frisee, microgreens, or chives.