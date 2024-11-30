Angelina Bakery to launch limited-edition treat with Great Jones Whiskey

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

For one month only, Great Jones Whiskey and Angelina Bakery are teaming up to create a special version of the bakery’s signature Italian donut, the bomboloni.

From Dec. 2 through Jan. 2, Angelina Bakery will serve a limited-edition Great Jones Whiskey-inspired bomboloni at all of its locations. The treat features a filling of rich Great Jones whiskey-smoked chantilly cream, glazed with white chocolate and sprinkled with crumbled caramelized bacon.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Great Jones Whiskey to create this innovative bombolone,” said Tony Park of Angelina Bakery. “This partnership reflects our commitment to quality and creativity. It’s the perfect indulgence for anyone looking to treat themselves this holiday season. We aim to push the boundaries when it comes to flavor. This bomboloni not only highlights our signature style but also beautifully incorporates the rich character of Great Jones Whiskey.”

In addition to this collaboration, Angelina Bakery is expanding its presence with two new locations, one in Times Square at 41 W. 35th St. and the other in Fort Lee, NJ. The grand opening for the Times Square location will take place between Dec. 25-30.

For more information, visit angelinabakery.com.