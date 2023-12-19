Quantcast
Chinatown

Angelina Bakery gives back during Chinatown Toys for Tots event

chinatown giveaway
Tony Park hands out sweets from Angelina Bakery at the Chinatown Toys for Tots event.
Photos courtesy of Angelina Bakery

A popular New York City bakery helped give back this holiday season in Chinatown over the weekend.

On Dec. 16, Angelina Bakery attended the Chinatown Toys for Tots event at Columbus Park. For bakery owner Tony Park and his family, taking part in the Toys for Tots event has become a family tradition.

Photo courtesy of Angelina Bakery

During the event, Park and his family handed out 500 Nutella Bombolones and 250 cookies, including the store’s gingerbread cookies and their chocolate chip cookies. 

The Toys for Tots event proved to be a huge success. According to Chinatown NYC, the event distributed over 10,000 toys to New York City children for the holiday season.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chinatown NYC (@explorechinatown)

