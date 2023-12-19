Angelina Bakery gives back during Chinatown Toys for Tots event

Tony Park hands out sweets from Angelina Bakery at the Chinatown Toys for Tots event.

A popular New York City bakery helped give back this holiday season in Chinatown over the weekend.

On Dec. 16, Angelina Bakery attended the Chinatown Toys for Tots event at Columbus Park. For bakery owner Tony Park and his family, taking part in the Toys for Tots event has become a family tradition.

During the event, Park and his family handed out 500 Nutella Bombolones and 250 cookies, including the store’s gingerbread cookies and their chocolate chip cookies.

The Toys for Tots event proved to be a huge success. According to Chinatown NYC, the event distributed over 10,000 toys to New York City children for the holiday season.