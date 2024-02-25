Quantcast
Manhattan

SEE IT: Chinatown roars like a Dragon during grand Lunar New Year celebration

Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown features dragon dance
With the banging of drums and bursts of confetti, the annual Lunar New Year Parade saw thousands of revelers ring in the Year of the Dragon in Chinatown on Sunday.
With the banging of drums and bursts of confetti, the annual Lunar New Year Parade saw thousands of revelers ring in the Year of the Dragon in Chinatown on Sunday.

The streets were brimming with attendees all hoping to catch a glimpse of the many floats and lion dancers, with some clamoring with outstretched hands to touch the dancing dragons—a symbol of good luck.

Elected officials such as Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Assemblymember Grace Lee (who also served as the Grand Marshal) helped kickoff the parade on Mott and Canal Streets with the traditional feeding of the dragon ceremony.

The festivities continued from Canal Street to East Broadway, Eldridge Street, Grand Street and then ended on Delancey Street.  

