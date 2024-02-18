Broadway spring preview: The 18 shows set to blossom this season

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

So what will bloom on Broadway this spring?

Last week, I offered an analysis (or went on a rant, depending on how you look at it) about the 18 Broadway shows that will open between now and the end of April (which marks the deadline for eligibility for this year’s Tony Awards) and questioned whether the inevitable closing of many of those shows at a complete financial loss could harm Broadway’s ongoing attempt to recover financially following the pandemic shutdown.

With that out of the way, let’s take a quick look at each of the 18 shows.

Doubt: Revival of John Patrick Shanley’s 2005 Pulitzer-winning drama about the mistrust and conflict between a priest (Liev Schreiber) and a nun (Amy Ryan, who replaced Tyne Daly in previews). Currently in previews at the Todd Haimes Theatre, roundabouttheatre.org.

The Notebook: Musical adaptation of the romance novel by Nicholas Sparks, which also became a 2004 film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, with an original score by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson. Currently in previews at the Gerard Schoenfeld Theatre, notebookmusical.com.

Water for Elephants: New musical based on Sara Gruen’s 2006 novel, which was previously adapted into a 2011 film with Reese Witherspoon, about a veterinary student who jumps a train and joins a traveling circus. Begins previews on Feb. 24 at the Imperial Theatre, waterforelephantsthemusical.com.

The Who’s Tommy: Thirtieth anniversary revival of the groundbreaking rock opera, which is being directed by Des McAnuff, who helmed the original Broadway production. Begins previews on March 8 at the Nederlander Theatre, tommythemusical.com.

An Enemy of the People: Revival of 19th century Ibsen play starring Jeremy Strong as a town doctor who faces fierce backlash when he tries to bring bad news to light. Begins previews on Feb. 27 at Circle in the Square, anenemyofthepeopleplay.com.

The Outsiders: Musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel, which was previously made into a 1983 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, about teen gangs in 1967 Tulsa. Begins previews on March 16 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, outsidersmusical.com.

Lempicka: New musical about the Polish Art Deco painter Tamara de Lempicka (“The Baroness with a Brush”), who will be played by Eden Espinoza. Begins previews on March 19 at the Longacre Theatre, lempickamusical.com.

Suffs: New musical dramatizing the movement for women’s voting rights, which has book, music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, who will also play the suffragist Alice Paul. Begins previews on March 26 at the Music Box Theatre, suffsmusical.com.

Hell’s Kitchen: New musical built around new and old songs by Alicia Keys, which is inspired by her teen years growing up and early development as an artist. Begins previews on March 28 at the Shubert Theatre, hellskitchen.com.

The Wiz: Revival of the 1970s African-American retelling of “The Wizard of Oz,” which is currently in the midst of a national tour. Begins previews on March 29 at the Marquis Theatre, wizmusical.com.

The Great Gatsby: Musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, which received its world premiere at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse in the fall. Broadway Theatre, with Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada playing Gatsby and Daisy, respectively. Begins previews on March 29 at the Broadway Theatre, broadwaygatsby.com.

The Heart of Rock and Roll: Jukebox musical built around the songs of Huey Lewis and The News, such as “The Power of Love,” “Do You Believe in Love,” “Hip to Be Square,” and “If This Is It.” Begins previews on March 29 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, heartofrocknrollbway.com

Cabaret: Revival of the 1966 musical, which depicts Berlin in the early 1930s during Hitler’s rise to power and boldly explores the growth of antisemitism, starring Eddie Redmayne as the mysterious Emcee. Begins previews on April 1 at the August Wilson Theatre, kitkat.club.

Patriots: Drama by British playwright Peter Morgan (“The Crown”) about billionaire Boris Berezovsky (Michael Stuhlbarg) and Vladimir Putin (Will Keen) following the fall of the Soviet Union. Begins previews on April 1 at the Barrymore Theatre, patriotsbroadway.com.

Mary Jane: Drama by Amy Herzog about a single mother (Rachel McAdams) caring for her chronically sick child. Begins previews on April 2 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 2st.com.

Mother Play: Comedic drama by Paula Vogel about a matriarch (Jessica Lange) with firm ideas about what her children (Jim Parsons and Celia Keenan-Bolger) must do in order to succeed in life. Begins previews on April 2 at the Hayes Theater, manhattantheatreclub.com.

Uncle Vanya: Starry revival of the Chekhov tragicomedy with Steve Carrell, Alfred Molina, Anika Noni Rose, Alison Pill, and Jayne Houdyshell. Begins previews on April 2 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, lct.org.

Stereophonic: New drama by David Adjmi that depicts the time and labor-intensive recording sessions of a chart-topping rock band in the 1970s, with live musical performances from an onstage, sealed-off recording booth. Begins previews on April 3 at the Golden Theatre, stereophonicplay.com.