Avocado baked egg recipe from Springbone Kitchen

Springbone’s avocado baked egg is included on its all-day breakfast items. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz

The name of the game at Springbone Kitchen may be bone broth — including its recent headline-making meat ice pops — but the new fast-casual paleo spot has a full menu of healthy items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

That includes the Greenwich Village restaurant’s most recent addition: an avocado baked egg. The dish is included on the all-day breakfast items, alongside smoothies and organic scrambled eggs.

“We wanted more creative breakfast options,” said Jordan Feldman, who founded the restaurant with fellow native New Yorker Sam Eckstein. “A lot of places rely on oatmeal, toast, pancakes, waffles — that’s a lot of grains and sugar. We have scrambled eggs on the menu but we wanted something more interesting.”

The avocado baked egg, developed by chef Andrew Novak, features a soft-boiled egg baked in an avocado mash, topped with chopped tomatoes, seaweed flakes and za’atar and all served in an avocado peel.

“The avocado has healthy fat, and the egg has a lot of protein — it keeps you full,” Feldman said. “And it’s in a convenient serving form — you can hold the avocado and just scoop it out.”

The seaweed flakes add some umami flavor, while the za’atar provides some spice.

“The avocado and egg on its own has a really good texture and is really creamy, but it’s nice to add that spice flavor,” Feldman said.

The seaweed flakes, also known as dulse flakes, are also rich in iodine, which can help maintain a healthy thyroid.

“We like to boost things up where we can,” Feldman says of the seaweed flakes, which are also used on Springbone’s avocado toast and as an add-in for the broths.

Like its bone broth ice pops — a clever way for the spot to make the typically hot beverage appealing in the summertime — the avocado baked egg is Springbone “throwing things at people and seeing what sticks,” Feldman said.

“At this point we’re experimenting,” Feldman said of the two-month-old restaurant. “What’s consistent is minimal grains, minimal sugar, organic vegetables and fruit. We like to keep it simple and mix it up in interesting ways.”

Springbone Kitchen’s avocado baked egg

Makes two servings

1 avocado

2 garlic cloves, mashed

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. lemon juice

Salt, to taste

2 soft-boiled eggs

1 tomato, diced

Za’atar, for garnish

Seaweed flakes, for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut avocado in half, remove pit and spoon all the avocado into a small bowl, saving the peels. Mash avocado with garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and salt.

Fill a piping bag (or a plastic bag with a small hole in one corner) with the avocado mash and pipe the mash onto the bottom of avocado peel. Place the egg in the center of the peel and pipe more mash around the egg, leaving the middle exposed.

Bake in the oven for five to 10 minutes.

Remove from oven and top with tomato. Add a pinch of seaweed flakes and za’atar.