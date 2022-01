Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Here’s a sweet deal for tomorrow: cheap and delicious ice cream!

Baskin-Robbins is celebrating 31 days with the $1.31 per scoop promotion. From 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., get scoops of your favorite flavors or get a sundae 31% off. Check for participating restaurants here.

(Note: sundae offer does not include Banana Royale, Banana Split, Brownie Sundae or Layered Sundaes. Scoop offer good on every size scoop. Waffle cones and toppings extra.)

What’s your favorite flavor? We love mint-chocolate chip.