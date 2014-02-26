Best picks for Oscars parties in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you want to trade your couch for a barstool at a swank bar with a themed cocktail in hand, or test your mettle in a trivia contest during this Sunday’s Academy Awards broadcast, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a look at some of the best Oscars parties happening in NYC:

Test your ballot predictions for the chance to win prizes, including brunch for two, enjoy “Best Picture” themed cocktails such as the Green Jasmine, Nebraskan Winter and Dallas Imbiber’s Club and snack on flavored popcorn at stylish lounge SingL. 80 E. 13th St., 212-432-1324.

Sip on “The Oscar,” an appropriately golden-hued blend of bourbon, ginger liquor, lemon juice and agave nectar, and root for your own Oscar picks while watching the live telecast at NYY Steak. 7 W. 51st St., 646-307-7910.

Forget the stars. You can walk the red carpet when Joe Allen rolls out its own, complete with a photographer to snap your photo, this Sunday. Inside, you’ll find music, trivia and prizes and a three-course dinner special. Reservations required. 326 W. 46th St., 212-581-6464.

Quick, who’s your pick for “Best Motion Pitcher”? 100 Montaditos will be serving up drinks and food specials named after nominees during its Oscars broadcast. You can also try your hand in five rounds of Oscars-themed trivia. 176 Bleecker St., 646-719-1713.

Come decked to impress for the live broadcast at KTCHN — you could win a prize! Complimentary faux Oscar statues will be given out, Academy ballots will be cast and even more prizes given out for the most accurate ballot. The four-course prix fixe is $75. 508 W. 42nd St., 212-868-2999.

Editors’ note: This article has been updated to remove mention of the “21” Club, which is not hosting an Oscars party this Sunday. We regret the error.