Black Seed Bagels’ new BLT options feature Mile End and Hometown Bar-B-Que bacon

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Black Seed known for its hand-rolled, wood-fire-oven baked bagels is offering three new takes on the BLT for a limited time, including one with thick-cut pastrami bacon and pickled green tomato.

The new menu items will be available from Tuesday through the end of August.

Although Black Seed’s menu, curated by executive chef Dianna Daoheung, already includes a Maple BLT, with maple bacon, lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo. The restaurant wanted to take advantage of the peak tomato season by expanding its BLT offerings, spokeswoman Mindi Sachs said.

The new combo lineup features:

– Everything bagel with bacon and jalapeño cream cheese, topped with tomato and arugula ($5.50)

– Black Seed “bagel roll” piled with thick-sliced Mile End bacon, spicy tomato jam and purple cabbage slaw ($9.50) (The bagel roll, for those who missed its introduction in June, is a torpedo-shaped sandwich roll made from bagel dough and dusted with sesame seeds.)

– Rye bagel with thick-cut pastrami bacon from Red Hook’s Hometown Bar-B-Que, pickled green tomato, butter lettuce and mustard ($10.50).

The sandwiches will be offered at all three Black Seed locations, at 170 Elizabeth St. in NoLIta, 176 First Ave. in the East Village and at Brookfield Place in Battery Park City.