‘Breaking Bad’-themed pop-up cocktail bar coming to New York

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You’ll be cooking in this RV laboratory, but it’s not meth that’s on the menu.

A pop-up cocktail bar inspired by the critically acclaimed AMC show “Breaking Bad,” will invite a small number of visitors into its RV at a time to cook up cocktails using lab equipment, according to a news release from Lollipop, the London-based company behind the project.

It’s not immediately clear where the RV will be parked in the city, but it’s expected to roll through sometime in July and stay open for a few months.

Like the RV, which is decorated to look like Walter White’s lab, the cocktails will also be themed after the show with names like “Saul’s C2H6” and “Blue Flynn.”

Only 30 people will be allowed to enter the RV at one time, and tickets for admission are priced from $45 to $49 for a two-hour experience. A bartender inside will create the first drink and then ticket holders will get a chance to make two more of their own.

Signing up won’t guarantee you a ticket as they will be released on a first-come, first-served basis. There’s currently a waitlist more than 1,500 people, according to the organizer’s website.

The news was first reported by Eater.

Lollipop, a company specializing in immersive bars and restaurants, originally launched the concept it calls ABQ in London in 2015. It takes its name from the abbreviation for Albuquerque, New Mexico, where “Breaking Bad” is set.

ABQ won’t be New York City’s first dining or drinking homage to the popular TV show; a cafe with a laboratory aesthetic, Walter’s Coffee Roastery, opened in Bushwick last year, and a two-day pop-up Los Pollos Hermanos, the series’ fictional chicken chain, opened its doors in the Financial District in April.