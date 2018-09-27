Brooklyn brewery crawl: Get your fill of beer and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Braven Brewing Company is now open in Bushwick. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Global Citizen/Theo Wargo

Transitioning from summer rosé to autumnal brews and ciders is a seasonal rite of passage. And to sip both, you don’t need to go very far.

East Williamsburg and Bushwick are home to several breweries — and even a cidery — all within walking distance of each other.

Bushwick in particular was once “the former brewing capital of the United States,” said Marshall Thompson, which was especially appealing for him and Eric Feldman as the founders of Braven Brewing Company, which just opened its new brewery and restaurant in the neighborhood.

“Bushwick was a destination for generations of German immigrants during the second half of the 19th century,” Thompson explained, noting that more than two dozen breweries were once operating in the neighborhood. “Eric and I fell in love with the brewing history here, which resulted in us developing our flagship beer Bushwick Pilsner. Through this traditional style, we hope to educate residents and visitors, new and old, of the forgotten history of this great neighborhood.”

To experience the area’s offerings, here’s a guide to a weekend beer (and beyond) crawl.

IPAs and Middle Eastern snacks at Grimm Artisanal Ales

First up is this former nomadic brewery. Founded in 2013 by husband-and-wife brewers Joe and Lauren Grimm, the brewery operated for five years out of places like Staten Island’s Flagship Brewing Company before settling in East Williamsburg in June for its production facility and tap room.

To drink: Choose from a variety of IPAs and golden sours, plus pale ales and farmhouse ales. Don’t miss the Maple Bourbon Double Negative Imperial Stout, perfect for fall sipping. Non-beer drinkers can also find New York State wine and sodas from Court Street Grocers.

To eat: Williamsburg Middle Eastern-style restaurant Samesa supplies the snacks — start light with shareable items like the pumpernickel pita and dips.

Weekend hours: Sat. noon-midnight, Sun. noon-10 p.m.

Info: 990 Metropolitan Ave., East Williamsburg, grimmales.com

Beer and whiskey at Interboro Spirits & Ales

Second stop, a five-minute walk away, is a twofer: Brooklyn’s only craft brewery and distillery, which has been crafting various styles of seasonal beer, whiskeys and hand-curated cocktails for the past two years from its East Williamsburg facility. Try them all at its cozy tasting room.

To drink: The menu is big on IPAs and double IPAs. For a seasonally appropriate choice, taste the Interboro Yo! Play Double IPA, brewed with Maine blueberries and fresh maple syrup.

To eat: Line your stomach with its towering muffuletta or specials like poutine from the expanding food menu, though you might want to save your appetite for the next brewery.

Weekend hours: Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 1-8 p.m.

Info: 942 Grand St., East Williamsburg, interboro.nyc

Food and drink at Braven Brewing Company

Next up, a 15-minute walk, is the newest brewery facility for the area. Thompson and Feldman founded Braven in Bushwick in 2013, originally brewing out of a Saratoga Springs brewery. It debuted its first brick-and-mortar location this month, with its grand opening on Friday. In addition to its brewing operation, the space is home to a restaurant and bar.

To drink: Pilsner, three IPAs and seasonal rotations are currently on offer, with more on their way. Cocktails and New York State wine and spirits are also on the agenda.

To eat: Braven’s new restaurant is all about elevating traditional bar food — think burgers and chili-smoked peanuts. Don’t miss the Bushwick Pilsner-battered fish and chips. If you have non-meat eaters on your crawl, vegan and vegetarian options, like a crispy fried seitan, are in abundance.

Weekend hours: Sat.-Sun., 5 p.m.-midnight

Info: 52 Harrison Place, Bushwick, bravenbrewing.com

Cider cleanser at Brooklyn Cider House

After three breweries, a palate-cleansing trip to a cidery, about a 10-minute walk, is just what your taste buds need. Brooklyn’s first cidery, founded by sibling duo Peter and Susan Yi, is inspired by the natural cider culture of the Basque Country. The Bushwick cidery-restaurant-bar hybrid, coming up on its first anniversary in December, makes cider on the premises using apples from its Hudson Valley farm.

To drink: Ciders are labeled as simply as possible for easiest tasting comprehension, with names like Kinda Dry, Half Sour and Bone Dry. Sticking with beer? Find brews from NYC breweries, as well as wine from New York State wineries and cider cocktails. Drink in the sprawling space or on the outdoor patio.

To eat: There’s a bar food menu with shareable options like nachos and wings. But you can also make your evening meal at the cidery’s restaurant, which serves a four-course, family-style menu that also includes traditional Basque cider catching straight from the barrels.

Weekend hours: Sat. 11 a.m.-1 a.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-midnight

Info: 1100 Flushing Ave., Bushwick, brooklynciderhouse.com

Games on tap at Kings County Brewers Collective

Walk five minutes and end your crawl with a final beer at KCBC — the first brick-and-mortar brewery to open in Bushwick since the 1970s. The 2-year-old brewery is known for its chill, dog-friendly ambience, abundant local collaboration brews on tap and entertaining stock of board games.

To drink: Rice lagers, barrel-aged sours, IPAs — you name it, KCBC has it.

To eat: Food is not served at the brewery, though outside food is permitted. Drunchies via UberEats, anyone?

Weekend hours: Sat. noon-midnight, Sun. noon-9 p.m.

Info: 381 Troutman St., Bushwick, kcbcbeer.com