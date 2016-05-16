Brooklyn Brewery expanding to Navy Yard with restaurant, beer garden, more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Brooklyn’s most famous beer maker is moving on up to bigger digs.

The Brooklyn Brewery on Monday announced plans to set up shop at the Navy Yard in 2018 with a 75,000-square-foot headquarters and public space. The new facility, to be located at the complex’s Building 77, will produce 50,000 barrels of beer annually and attract hundreds of visitors to its planned rooftop beer garden.

Eric Ottaway, the brewery’s CEO, said the facility will help meet the growing worldwide demand for the Brooklyn beer.

“The Brooklyn Navy Yard is one of the biggest industrial parks in the world,” he said. “It’s very fitting that the Brooklyn Brewery comes here.”

In addition to more space to produce, store and ship its beer, the Brewery’s headquarters will include a 16,000-square-foot beer garden and restaurant on the 16th floor of the building. The public space will include a 270-degree view of the Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn skylines.

The move comes as the city is redeveloping Building 77, a former storage facility, into a 1 million-square-foot tech and manufacturing hub. Other companies that are planning to move into the building, which is set to open next year, include Brooklyn Roasting Company and bakery Russ & Daughters.

But for fans of the original Williamsburg location, Ottaway said the space at 79 N. 11th St. is leased until 2025 and will remain a visitor center, though beer will no longer be manufactured there come 2018.

“We will try and keep a footprint in the neighborhood that got us here,” he said.