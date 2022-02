Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Let’s hear it for the girls.

New York Comic Con is about a month away, and to celebrate, Brooklyn Brewery has teamed up with comic book artist Amy Reeder (Rocket Girl, Batwoman, Supergirl) to create the label for this year’s Brooklyn Defender IPA, a Comic Con exclusive.

The official beer of the fest will be available starting this Wednesday at the Defender Launch Party at the Brewery, in Williamsburg.