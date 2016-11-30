Brooklyn Food & Wine Festival brings Mario Batali, Tom Colicchio, Carla Hall to Barclays

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Food & Wine is coming to Brooklyn. And a cadre of big-name and local chefs is coming with them.

The magazine will hold its first-ever Brooklyn Food & Wine festival at the Barclays Center in February — and on Wednesday it announced that a number of local restaurateurs will join the national names like Mario Batali, Tom Colicchio, Carla Hall and Gail Simmons who are to appear the event.

Among the local names just announced: Dale Talde of Talde and the new pan-pizza destination Massoni; Johnny Iuzzini of Chocolate by Johnny Iuzzini; Sam Mason of OddFellows Ice Cream Co.; Jake Novick-Finder of Gristmill; Michael Psilakis of MP Taverna; and Sam Talbot of Pretty Southern (who is a contestant on this season’s “Top Chef,” where he’ll be judged by Simmons). They’ll all be serving dishes from their restaurants.

The festival will also feature more than 150 of what Food & Wine has deemed the “best restaurants, chefs, artisans and purveyors in the area” — including Barano, Emily and Emmy Squared, Freek’s Mill, The Good Fork, Insa, and Pig Beach.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, and a full schedule is available at foodandwine.com.