Burger King packs mac and cheese in Cheetos in new menu item

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Is there such a thing as too much cheese? Burger King and Cheetos don’t think so.

Introducing: Mac n’ Cheetos, the burger chain’s new menu item.

The cheesy mashup literally packs warm macaroni and cheese into the bite-sized puffs.

Being snack and cheese experts, “it just made sense that we come together to reinvent this favorite food like it’s never been done before,” Burger King’s president Alex Macedo said in a news release.

The bites, priced at $2.49, will be sold for a limited time at participating Burger King restaurants nationwide (including NYC restaurants). But, cheese lovers will have to wait until Monday to get their hands on them.