Spud-minded lunches at Burlap Sack Potato Eatery

“You sure you don’t want any more vegetables,” the server behind the counter asks as she sprinkles a generous topping of broccoli florets a top a cheese and meat slathered baked potato.

This reporter, instead, wanted extra queso sauce. At this carb-centric restaurant, you’re not trying to re-create the salad.

Burlap Sack (507 Third Ave.), New York City’s second potato-focused eatery (the first being Potatopia), serves customizable potato bowls in a style similar to your favorite burrito spot.

Guac is not currently on the menu, but a generous drizzle of extra queso comes at no extra charge.

The new Murray Hill spot lets diners pick their base: baked potatoes (regular or sweet), fries (regular or sweet), potato medallions, tater tots or if you’re in search of another type of carb, rice.

Potato/rice bowls can be topped with a variety of all-natural or organic meats, think grilled chicken and slow cooked pork and then topped with a variety of vegetables (sauteed peppers and onions, mushrooms), cheese (parmesan, pepperjack) and homemade sauces that range from “Dad’s Marinara” to Buffalo sauce to garlic aioli.

Pizza-inspired, nacho-inspired or chain burrito-inspired creations can be dictated by each spud-minded customer — there’s no specific menu to dictate where the DIY carb creation will go.

National Potato Day is August 19, so there’s plenty of time to get your potato concoction correct before you celebrate!