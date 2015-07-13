Burnside Biscuits in Astoria to open on July 13

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Astoria residents, get ready for fried chicken and biscuits: Burnside Biscuits, Bareburger’s newest creation, opens on 30th Ave. on Monday at 5 p.m., according to their Facebook page.

The new restaurant will serve southern comfort food, but with the Bareburger twist: All local, organic sourced food. The work of Tommy Sardo, Timothy McNeill, Andrew Sarda, Sam Crocker and Erik Prokscha, Burnside Biscuits will serve fried chicken and wood-fired vegetables.

The news of the opening was first reported by We Heart Astoria. While Burnside Biscuits will be offering outdoor seating, it will not be available at the restaurant’s opening, according to We Heart Astoria. Breakfast and delivery are also to come, We Heart Astoria reported.

Burnside Biscuits is located in the building that housed Astoria’s classic Greek restaurant, Athens Cafe, which closed last year.

The building was recently featured in an episode of “Orange Is the New Black.”

The menu is here. See you later, we’re heading to Astoria to wait in line.