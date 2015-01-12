Cadbury Creme Eggs spark controversy with reported new recipe

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

What came first the cream or the egg?

In Cadbury’s case, neither, as a new recipe reveals.

The British confectioner, which was bought by the oh-so-American Kraft Foods back in 2010 for a valued $18.9 billion, is known for its Creme Eggs, egg-shaped chocolates with a sweet yolk-like center.

The beloved treat sparked Internet outrage on Monday morning, when The Sun revealed that the recipe was secretly modified.

A spokesman for Mondelez International, an independent company that now handles Cadbury Creme Eggs, told The Sun “It’s no longer Dairy Milk … it’s similar, but not exactly Dairy Milk.”

Dairy Milk is a chocolate bar produced by Cadbury, which had been used for the chocolate coating for the creme eggs.

The Brits are not thrilled about this change to the 50+-year-old treat. “Nation in shock as Cadbury’s changes the Creme Egg recipe” reported The Independent. The Dairy Milk shell has been used in the Cadbury recipe for decades has been replaced with a “standard cocoa mix chocolate.”

More than 80 million Cadbury Creme Eggs, which are available now through April 5th, are sold each year, but will the new recipe change their popularity?

#CremeEgg is trending amidst the outrage.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Kraft Foods changed the recipe for Cadbury Creme Eggs. While Kraft Food Inc bought Cadbury in 2010, Mondelez International, an independent company, now handles Cadbury Creme Eggs, not Kraft Foods Group.