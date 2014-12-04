Caviar delivery launches in Brooklyn with $1 pasta from Frankies

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Staying in in Brooklyn just got a bit tastier.

Caviar, the food delivery app known in Manhattan for delivering gourmet food (Mission Cantina, Momofuku Ma Peche, Blue Ribbon Sushi) not available on those other sites has arrived in Brooklyn!

Cravings for BBQ from Briskettown or margarita pizza from Motorino can stay at home thanks to Caviar’s Brooklyn launch.

To celebrate, Caviar’s new app — which offers full-color photos of each menu item, helpful for the indecisive eater in all of us — will be offering $1 meal deals including free deliver now through Monday.

The delivery zone ranges from East Williamsburg to South Slope, from the East River to west of Prospect Park and Nostrand Ave.

Kicking off the Caviar’s Brooklyn delivery is a $1 special from Frankies Spuntino 457, which will offer House-made cavatelli with faicco’s hot sausage (vegetarians can replace with broccoli rabe) and browned sage butter or cannellini bean and escarole soup.

Check the app now through Monday for a new $1 deal launched each day!