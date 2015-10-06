Chambong is here to encourage champagne chugging

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You’ve probably never been prouder to live in the 21st century.

Chambong, this generation’s newest invention, has arrived.

Forget the beer bong — the bong for champagne, which debuted with a super-clever mash-up name this week, is designed to help users drink champagne in seconds, just like the heritage French bubbly was intended to be enjoyed.

Usage is easy, according to Chambong’s official website, which boasts the patent-pending invention as “America’s newest pastime.”

Step 1: Pour champagne into the Chambong.

Step 2: Enjoy the Chambong experience. You win!

But using the Chambong is not without its risks.

Looks like the Chambong inventors hired a good lawyer: The disclaimer for Chambong is lengthy, leaving the user to assume “the risks of drowning or choking” and prohibiting using the Chambong to drink beverages other than sparkling wine.

The 4-ounce glass Chambong retails at $25, which is notably cheaper than many champagne accoutrements, and for those willing to take the plunge, it sounds like the perfect party gift.