City Harvest is bringing some of the biggest names in the culinary industry together for an event to raise money to continue their mission to feed New York City’s hungry population.

City Harvest’s signature tasting event, BID 2023: Drive-In, will bring out top professionals from over 50 of New York City’s best chefs, restaurants, and mixologists for this one-of-a-kind event. This year, the event will be hosted by chef and Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian, who serves as the Chair of the City Harvest Food Council and as a member of their board.

“As food costs remain high and the price of necessities like housing and childcare increase, millions of our neighbors across New York City are relying on City Harvest to help put nutritious meals on their tables,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. “With the holidays around the corner, we are excited to welcome friends and supporters to BID 2023: Drive-In for an unforgettable evening to ensure our neighbors in need have fresh, nourishing food in the months to come.”

“I am thrilled to host City Harvest’s marquee tasting event, BID, this year. We have such an exciting night planned for guests featuring the best food in New York City! Every dollar we raise is going to help City Harvest’s mission of feeding our neighbors in need,” says Zakarian.

This year, the event will immerse guests in a Drive-In theme, celebrating the classic treats we all know and love that you can grab a a drive-in theater. Guests will be able to take part in one-of-a-kind experiences such as a private dinner prepared by Top Chef judges Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and Kristen Kish, an exclusive collaboration dinner prepared by Chef Stefano Secchi of Rezdôra and TV personality Andrew Zimmern, a live auction, and for those with VIP tickets, a VIP area hosted by Zakarian with stations featuring some of the city’s best restaurants.

Some of the chefs and restaurants include Zakarian, Secchi, Eric Ripert, Melba Wilson, Marc Forgione, Markus Glocker, Hillary Sterling, Andrew Carmellini, Cedric and Ochi Vongerichten, Michael Lomonaco, COTE Korean Steakhouse, Rao’s, Ci Siamo, Masalawala & Sons, Nami Nori, and more. A full lineup of participating restaurants can be found at cityharvest.org/BID.

BID 2023: Drive-In will take place on Oct. 18 at The Glasshouse in Manhattan. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cityharvest.org/BID.