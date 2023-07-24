Celebrities and athletes to gather at Oheka Castle for 1-800-Liquors Golf Classic fundraiser

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A star-studded event celebrating all things golf is coming to Oheka Castle at the end of the month.

On July 30-31, Michael Mak, President and Founder of Celebrity Sports Entertainment (CSE), will proudly present the 1-800-LIQUORS Celebrity Golf Classic. For two days, guests will be able to take part in the annual Celebrity Golf Tournament and other activities while raising money for the nonprofit D-Up-On-Cancer.

Starting at 7 p.m. on July 30, guests will take part in A Great Gatsby affair, complete with a red carpet, a sit-down dinner, an open bar, and live entertainment. Guests can play casino games throughout the night, with a black jack tournament taking place at 10:30 p.m.

The fun continues on July 31 with the 1-800-Liquors Celebrity Golf Classic, with registration and breakfast taking place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. After a red carpet entrance, the tournament will kick off at 1 p.m. After the Golf Classic, celebrities and guests are invited to the 19th Hole after-party, which will start with a red carpet at 7 p.m. and dinner at 8 p.m., with similar activities from the night before.

Those expected to be in attendance this year include Tiffany Haddish, CC Sabathia, Erin Cahill, Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan, Ja Rule, Jimmy Rollins, Amanda Saccomanno and more.

Oheka Castle is located at 135 W Gate Dr. in Huntington, New York. For more information and tickets please visit: www.celebritysportsentertainment.com. To attend the parties or play golf as a single or for a team, visit www.ticketbash.com/oheka.

This year’s sponsors include Wooshi World, Dan’s Papers, Parlor Games, Irie, TicketBash, Powered by Bucked Up Energy Drinks and Enhance Health. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities email [email protected].