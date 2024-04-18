Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation brings New York power-brokers together for fundraiser

The crowd at the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation fundraiser in Manhattan on April 17, 2024.

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) convened a distinguished gathering on Wednesday, April 17, at the elegant Versa venue in New York City, marking the commencement of two pivotal fundraising endeavors: the 19th Annual Hamptons Happening and the innovative virtual Step Up To Turn Cancer Off endurance event.

These initiatives stand as testament to SWCRF’s unwavering commitment to advancing cancer research, having channeled over $100 million towards collaborative programs that bolster the efforts of hundreds of investigators globally. Notably, SWCRF-backed scientists have achieved numerous breakthroughs in the relentless battle against cancer.

Among the esteemed guests gracing the occasion were luminaries such as Dr. Samuel Waxman, the esteemed CEO and Founder of SWCRF, alongside this year’s Hamptons Happening honorees, Lori and Scott Levine. Renowned figures including Richard Kind, James Ingram, and Leesa Rowland, among others, lent their support to the cause.

Noteworthy personalities like Orital Karelic, Marion Waxman, and designer Kobi Halperin were also in attendance.

The gathering also saw the esteemed presence of veteran journalists Tom Murro and John Simon, underscoring the event’s significance in the realm of both cancer research and philanthropy.

The forthcoming Hamptons Happening, scheduled for Saturday, July 8, promises an evening of unparalleled gastronomic delights at the Bridgehampton estate of Kenneth and Maria Fishel. Patrons will have the opportunity to savor culinary offerings from an array of esteemed chefs, restaurants, and beverage purveyors, all while contributing crucial funds towards advancing the frontier of cancer research.

Meanwhile, the Step Up To Turn Off Cancer initiative presents a novel virtual fundraising platform, empowering participants to harness their physical activities towards a noble cause. From walking and running to swimming and yoga, virtually any activity can be converted into steps using an intuitive online tool.

Participants, whether as individuals or teams, are encouraged to track their progress and rally support from peers and family, thus amplifying the impact of their contributions. The week-long challenge, slated from June 19 through 26, promises to galvanize a collective effort towards combating cancer.

In supporting these endeavors, attendees and participants alike align themselves with a noble cause, one that transcends individual interests to champion the greater good. Together, we stand at the forefront of a transformative movement, where every step taken and every dollar raised brings us closer to a future free from the scourge of cancer.

For more information on how to contribute or participate, visit the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation website at waxmancancer.org.