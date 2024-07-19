Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Three NYC hospitals are among the best in the country, sliding into top spots on this year’s U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals list released on July 16.

The annual and ever-popular list evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical services. The top 20 hospitals in the country with “exceptional breadth and depth of excellence” make up the list’s Honor Roll.

Securing spots on the Honor Roll from NYC are Mount Sinai Hospital, New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, and NYU Langone Hospitals. North Shore University at Northwell Health in nearby Manhasset also made the list. The hospitals are not numerically ranked.

The news outlet evaluated each hospital’s performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The list is designed to help eliminate the guesswork that sometimes comes along with choosing a hospital.

“Choosing the right hospital to match your needs shouldn’t be a guessing game,” Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said in a press release. “The 2024-2025 edition of Best Hospitals provides patients and their families clear, data-driven insights on hospital performance and empowers Americans to choose the facility best suited to their specific health care needs.”

The list also evaluated hospitals within New York state. The three NYC hospitals, as well as North Shore, came out on top out of 205 hospitals analyzed from across the state.

Robert Grossman, MD, and CEO of NYU Langone said in a press release that NYU’s top spot extends across several NYU Langone inpatient locations, including: Tisch Hospital, Kimmel Pavilion and NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in Manhattan; NYU Langone Hospital–Long Island; and NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn.

“At NYU Langone Health, our culture of exceptionalism continues to deliver the best outcomes for our patients with one consistently high standard of care across all of our locations,” Grossman said. “Not only is our overall ranking one of the highest in the United States, but nine of our specialties are among the top five in the nation. We are unique in that exceptional patient outcomes come from all of our hospitals, with each of these contributing to our ranking.”

New York-Presbyterian Hospital posted about its achievement on its website.

Mount Sinai Hospital, the flagship of the Mount Sinai Health System, which has been under scrutiny for the looming closure of its Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital in Lower Manhattan, posted on its website that it was ranked top in the nation while also securing a top spot in specialty rankings for geriatrics.

While making it on the Best Hospitals list is a noteworthy achievement, U.S. News and World Report advises readers to use the list as a “starting point,” adding that decisions about care should be made in collaboration with medical professionals.