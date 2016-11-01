Cooking classes NYC: Little Cupcake Bakeshop, Meyers Bageri and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Beyond eating at your favorite restaurant or bakery, now you can discover their tricks of the trade. Build up your culinary skills while learning from top New York City spots with these upcoming cooking classes.

Baking with Little Cupcake Bakeshop

Salvatore LoBuglio will lead this class in making a — what else? — pumpkin spice cupcake in a new collaboration between his bakery and the James Beard Foundation that will offer baking classes for the next six months. Nov. 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $65, $55/James Beard Foundation Greens members; Little Cupcake Bakeshop, 598 Vanderbilt Ave., Prospect Heights, tickets at jamesbeard.org

Meyers Bageri baking classes

Learn how to make Meyers Bageri’s whole grain wheat bread, rye bread and kanelsnurrer (cinnamon swirls) during a series of cooking classes at the bakery’s commissary. Instructors include Great Northern Food Hall executive pastry chef Noah Carroll and Meyers USA Head Baker Thomas Steinmann. Learn the techniques of dough-making — mixing, kneading, proofing, shaping and baking — and, in the rye bread class, how to mill your own flour in a home grain mill. Various dates Nov. 5-Dec. 14, $95/class (includes apron); 38-40 10th St., Long Island City, tickets at brownpapertickets.com

City Cooking West End at Urbani Truffle Lab

City Cooking West End is teaming up with Urbani Truffle Lab to present a series of cooking classes at the latter’s Upper West Side kitchen. Upcoming classes will teach students how to make restaurant-quality dishes at home inspired by NYC restaurants and bakeries, including The Smith, Levain Bakery, Momofuku, Jean-Georges, Tao and Milos. Classes are geared toward both amateurs and experienced cooks alike — so no actual restaurant experience required. Various dates, $120/class; Urbani Truffle Lab, 10 West End Ave., citycookingwestend.com

Kesté Pizza & Vino restaurant and cooking school

Father-daughter restaurateurs Roberto and Giorgia Caporuscio of the celebrated pizzeria Kesté are opening a second spot this fall — complete with an on-site cooking school. Like their first spot, Kesté Pizza & Vino will focus on Neapolitan pizza. At the school, visitors can take hands-on classes led by the duo. Slated to open late November; 77 Fulton St.